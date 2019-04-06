DXVK 1.1 Released With Vulkan Queries Work, Other Improvements
DXVK 1.1 is out this weekend in time for some weekend Linux game testing. This library, which is used for implementing Direct3D 10/11 over Vulkan for the benefit of Windows games running on Linux under Wine/Proton (Steam Play), has new abilities and performance enhancements with today's update.

DXVK 1.1 has performance improvements around Unreal Engine 4 games and other titles thanks to better GPU utilization via Vulkan queries. To benefit, systems need Wine 4.5+ or Proton 4.2+ and be running the NVIDIA 418.49.4 driver or Mesa 19.1-devel Git. There is also initial and basic support for predication via VK_EXT_conditional_rendering.

DXVK 1.1 also has memory optimizations for games using a large number of shaders, like Overwatch, Quake Champions, and Dishonored 2.

The DXVK 1.1 update also now provides version information in their DLL libraries should any games want to workaround DXVK, crash fixes, workarounds for NVIDIA rendering issues, and in at least Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice the performance should be 5~10% better.

More details on this big DXVK update via GitHub.
