While DXVK 1.1 was released earlier this month, it ultimately was recalled due to game crashes and GPU hangs that are still being investigated. For now, DXVK 1.0.3 has been released as the latest and greatest version of this library for translating Direct3D 10/11 calls to make use of the Vulkan graphics API for Windows gaming on Linux with Wine/Proton.
DXVK 1.0.3 back-ports some of the v1.1 material like exposing version information within the DXVK DLLs. There are also bug fixes in DXVK 1.0.3 around geometric shaders, passing of undefined data causing unexpected shader cache misses, and gracefully handling surface loss.
DXVK 1.0.3 also has "severe" performance fixes for the game Anno 1800, NVIDIA rendering fixes for Dark Souls Remastered and Grim Dawn, and fixed GPU hangs / driver crashes for Star Citizen.
More details on the DXVK 1.0.3 update via GitHub.
