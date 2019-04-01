DXVK 1.0.2 Rolls Out With A Few Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 1 April 2019 at 12:41 PM EDT.
Philip Rebohle, the lead developer of DXVK for accelerating Direct3D 10/11 on Linux systems by mapping the API to Vulkan, has released the newest point release for this library used by Steam Play (Proton) / Wine gamers.

DXVK 1.0.2 is quite a small release but offers up a hang fix for Final Fantasy XIV, fixes GPU hangs for Path of Exile, and works around a black screen issue affecting at least Nioh and Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Free Edition.

That's about it folks for this latest DXVK stable release. Those building DXVK from source (as opposed to relying upon Proton or other third-party builds) can find the v1.0.2 release via GitHub.
