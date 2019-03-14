DXVK lead developer Philip Rebohle has released version 1.0.1 of this popular project that enhances Wine-based Linux gaming by allowing Direct3D 10/11 to be re-routed atop Vulkan drivers.
Less than one month ago marked the release of DXVK 1.0 while this new release primarily addresses various regressions.
DXVK 1.0.1 has game fixes affecting Star Wars Battlefront 2015, Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5, and World of Warcraft. Devil May Cry 5 also benefits from better performance thanks to enabling the relaxed barriers option by default.
DXVK 1.0.1 also has memory allocation fixes for the Intel Vulkan driver when running with Bay Trail hardware and addresses a DXVK regression that broke DXGI gamma control.
More details on DXVK 1.0.1 via GitHub.
