Philip Rebohle just announced the release of DXVK 1.0, his project for mapping Direct3D 10/11 to Vulkan API that has gone on to become an essential component to Valve's Steam Play for running Windows games on Linux.
DXVK 1.0 has been christened as the latest stable release for offering the most performant graphics with running Direct3D 10/11 Windows games on Linux. The DXVK 1.0 release allows showing the D3D API level via the DXVK HUD, minor performance improvements on RADV yielding better shader code, minor improvements to the CPU overhead, potentially better frame-rate consistency with NVIDIA for some games, and other enhancements.
DXVK 1.0 also has some game-specific work including enabling relaxed barriers for Resident Evil 2 to help performance by up to 10%, a major performance regression has been addressed for the proprietary AMD driver, rendering fixes for Far Cry Primal / Far Cry 3/4, a workaround for Final Fantasy XIV, and other fixes for Overwatch / Monster Hunter World / Heroes of the Storm.
Rounding out this exciting DXVK 1.0 release is a new setup script for quickly and easily deploying DXVK within Wine installations.
More details on DXVK 1.0 via DXVK's GitHub.
