DXVK 0.96 Released With More Optimizations, Game Fixes
26 January 2019
DXVK 0.96 has been released as the newest version of this library for mapping Direct3D 10/11 to Vulkan for faster Wine/Proton gaming performance on Linux.

DXVK 0.96 continues on the overhead reductions and other optimizations: this new release should reduce the CPU overhead some with eliminating some redundant Vulkan API calls, which will help games like Shadow of the Tomb Raider. GPU synchronization overhead has also been reduced in some situations and may yield minor performance gains. Additionally, tessellation shaders may be more efficient now for some Vulkan drivers.

DXVK 0.96 also has fixes for the Resident Evil 2 Demo, Titanfall 2, Mass Effect Andromeda, and various other fixes. This new DXVK release also updates the state cache to a new release, drops the fake stream output option, and restores the max frame latency option. More details on DXVK 0.96 via GitHub.
