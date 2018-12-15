DXVK 0.94 Released With New Optimizations, Game Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 15 December 2018 at 08:22 AM EST. 10 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
DXVK lead developer Philip Rebohle who is working under contract for Valve released a new version of this open-source layer for translating Direct3D 10/11 calls to Vulkan API for enhancing the experience for running Windows games on Linux.

DXVK 0.94 is hot off the press this morning. The DXVK 0.94 release adds a number of performance improvements/optimizations as well as game fixes.

The DXVK 0.94 release has potential performance improvements on AMD and Intel hardware/drivers, enables an early-discard optimization for the AMDVLK / AMD proprietary drivers (still disabled for RADV along with the NVIDIA driver), and optimized descriptor pool allocations to yield lower memory usage.

The DXVK 0.94 release has various general fixes along with game-specific fixes for Anno 2205, Farming Simulator 2019, GTA V, and Ni no Kuni II.

More details on DXVK 0.94 via GitHub.
10 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Unity 2018.3 With HDR Render Pipeline Preview, Updated PhysX & More
Unvanquished Open-Source Game Sees Its First Alpha Release In Nearly Three Years
Feral Is Bringing DiRT 4 To Linux In 2019
Epic Games Officially Rolls Out Their Own Game Store Alternative To Steam
Linux Input Expert Peter Hutterer Shows Off "GGKBDD" As Linux Gaming Keyboard Daemon
SDL2 Picks Up Support For The Razer Raiju Mobile Gaming Controller
Popular News This Week
Linux Kernel Developers Discuss Dropping x32 Support
Intel Working On Open-Sourcing The FSP - Would Be Huge Win For Coreboot & Security
Linux 4.19.8 Released With BLK-MQ Fix To The Recent Data Corruption Bug
The Radeon RX 590 Is Finally Running Strong On Linux
AMD Adding New Vega 10 & Vega 20 IDs To Their Linux Driver
Adobe Customer Care: There Hasn't Been Enough Demand For Linux