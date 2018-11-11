DXVK 0.92 Released With Fixes For Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Other Games
11 November 2018
A new release of DXVK is out this weekend for running Direct3D 10/11 games on top of Vulkan.

DXVK 0.92 is the newly-minuted release and it adds support for bit-accurate clears for 11G11B10 UAVs in order to take care of an error message with the Shadow of the Tomb Raider game. DXVK 0.92 also has build issue fixes in conjunction with select versions of Meson, support for the DMOVC instruction that should help out some situations, rendering fixes for LA Noire, and visual issues have been resolved with Lords of the Fallen and The Surge.

More details on DXVK 0.92 via GitHub. Hopefully Valve will be pushing out a new Steam Play beta soon with the latest Proton and DXVK changes.
