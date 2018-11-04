The DXVK project mapping Direct3D 10/11 atop Vulkan for a faster Wine / SteamPlay Windows-games-on-Linux experience is finishing out this weekend with the version 0.91 update.
DXVK 0.91 continues the ongoing theme of further lowering the CPU overhead for this effort remapping Direct3D commands atop Vulkan. The latest batch of CPU overhead reductions should help in some instances like the Assassin's Creed Origins game. DXVK 0.91 also has updates for its Stream Output / Geometry Shaders handling that was added in DXVK 0.90, and few fixes for specific games like Shadow of the Tomb Raider and World of Warcraft.
More details on DXVK 0.91 via the release that was just made available on GitHub.
