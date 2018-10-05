DXVK 0.81 Released With Better 32-Bit Performance, Other Optimizations
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 5 October 2018 at 03:40 PM EDT.
DXVK lead developer and Valve contractor Philip Rebohle just announced the release of DXVK 0.81 for providing this latest Direct3D-over-Vulkan library (D3D10/D3D11) in time for weekend Linux gamers.

The DXVK 0.81 release has faster 32-bit performance thanks to compiler optimization changes, a minor reduction in the CPU overhead in general (not limited to 32-bit), and a new configurable for optionally disabling the Direct3D 10 support. This D3D11 option can be used so DXVK won't be used for games with problematic rendering so instead hopefully falling back to D3D9 rendering.

There are also various bug fixes, in particular MSAA rendering fixes for Star Control: Origins. Details and download links on GitHub.
