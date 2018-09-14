DXVK 0.72 Brings New D3D11 Tunables, Various Game Fixes
Just in time for the weekend Linux gamers, DXVK 0.72 has been released as the newest version of this Direct3D 10/11 to Vulkan API translation layer that is used by Wine and also now by Steam Play / Proton.

DXVK 0.72 brings new options for adjusting the maximum tasellation factor, toggle anisotropic filtering, overriding the number of swap-chain back-buffers, and toggling Vsync.

DXVK 0.72 also now honors the number of swap chain back buffers requested by the game, such as for triple-buffering. There are also fixes affecting Assassin's Creed Syndicate, Batman Arkham Knight, Dragon Quest XI, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

More details on this new release over on GitHub.
