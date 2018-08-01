DXVK 0.71 Continues Lowering CPU Overhead, Adds New Overrides
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 2 September 2018 at 06:23 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
DXVK is out with a new release, the Direct3D 10/11 to Vulkan API translation layer used by a growing number of Wine gamers and now by Steam Play's Proton with Valve funding the developer behind this open-source project.

DXVK 0.71 is the new version this weekend and the first release since Valve announced Steam Play for running Windows games on Linux. With DXVK 0.71 there are new tunables for adjusting the exposed maximum device memory and maximum shared memory for dealing with some games that have issues where too much vRAM might be exposed (some apparently have issues with 4GB+ of video memory). Another new tunable is the DXVK_FILTER_DEVICE_NAME environment variable to force DXVK to use a specific Vulkan device by matching the device from vulkaninfo or captured log files.

The DXVK 0.71 update also continues the recurring trend of working to reduce the overall CPU overhead of going from D3D10/D3D11 to Vulkan with this new release having some minor improvements.

DXVK 0.71 also has some fixes for Crysis, World of Tanks, TressFX 4.0, various Direct3D 10 fixes, and other compatibility work. More details on GitHub.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Godot 3.1 Is On The Way With OpenGL ES 2.0 Renderer, 3D Soft-body Physics & Much More
Feral Teasing New Linux/macOS Port; Feral Interactive Has A New Shareholder
DXVK 0.70 Released With Initial Direct3D 10 Over Vulkan Support
Unigine 2.7.2 Brings Improved Particle System, Better Multi-Channel Rendering
SDL2 Gets Better Support For Xbox / PS4 / Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers
Direct3D 9 Support Proposed For DXVK
Popular News This Week
A Global Switch To Kill Linux's CPU Spectre/Meltdown Workarounds?
Valve Offers Up Proton Beta For Testing Steam Play Enhancements
Linux 4.18 Is Appearing To Cause Problems For Those Running Older CPUs
Feral Teasing New Linux/macOS Port; Feral Interactive Has A New Shareholder
WireGuard Takes Another Step Towards The Mainline Linux Kernel
Router7: A Home Internet Router Platform Written Entirely In Golang