DXVK is out with a new release, the Direct3D 10/11 to Vulkan API translation layer used by a growing number of Wine gamers and now by Steam Play's Proton with Valve funding the developer behind this open-source project.
DXVK 0.71 is the new version this weekend and the first release since Valve announced Steam Play for running Windows games on Linux. With DXVK 0.71 there are new tunables for adjusting the exposed maximum device memory and maximum shared memory for dealing with some games that have issues where too much vRAM might be exposed (some apparently have issues with 4GB+ of video memory). Another new tunable is the DXVK_FILTER_DEVICE_NAME environment variable to force DXVK to use a specific Vulkan device by matching the device from vulkaninfo or captured log files.
The DXVK 0.71 update also continues the recurring trend of working to reduce the overall CPU overhead of going from D3D10/D3D11 to Vulkan with this new release having some minor improvements.
DXVK 0.71 also has some fixes for Crysis, World of Tanks, TressFX 4.0, various Direct3D 10 fixes, and other compatibility work. More details on GitHub.
Add A Comment