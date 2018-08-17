DXVK 0.70 Released With Initial Direct3D 10 Over Vulkan Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 17 August 2018 at 07:06 AM EDT. 5 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
Just in time for any weekend Linux gamers, a new release of DXVK is available that maps the Direct3D API to Vulkan for allowing faster Windows gaming performance under Wine.

DXVK started out with a focus on supporting the Direct3D 11 API and it's been doing a wonderful job at supporting a massive collection of D3D11 Windows games running at great speeds under Wine+DXVK thanks to Vulkan. Recently it started adding Direct3D 10 support using a small wrapper. With today's DXVK 0.70, it's the initial release that includes this preliminary Direct3D 10 support.

This initial D3D10 support is good enough to run Crysis and a few other games so far. DXVK 0.70 also has support for Direct3D 11.1's ClearView method and extended double instructions. DXVK 0.70 also ships with a custom Winetricks verb for setting up the 32-bit and 64-bit DLLs for 64-bit Wine prefixes.

DXVK 0.70 download information and more is available from the GitHub project site.
5 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Unigine 2.7.2 Brings Improved Particle System, Better Multi-Channel Rendering
SDL2 Gets Better Support For Xbox / PS4 / Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers
Direct3D 9 Support Proposed For DXVK
Xenko 3.0 Game Engine Released, Now Open-Source
OpenMW 0.44 Released, Continues Advancing Open-Source Morrowind Re-Implementation
Frame Timing & Fixing Game Stuttering With Display Timing Extensions
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.19 Certainly Is Going To Be A Big Kernel
L1 Terminal Fault - The Latest Speculative Execution Side Channel Attack
It Looks Like A Steam 64-Bit Client Could Finally Be Near
Linux Kernel Expectations For AMD Threadripper 2
Linux 4.18 Kernel Officially Released
Julia 1.0 Programming Language Released