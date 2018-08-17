Just in time for any weekend Linux gamers, a new release of DXVK is available that maps the Direct3D API to Vulkan for allowing faster Windows gaming performance under Wine.
DXVK started out with a focus on supporting the Direct3D 11 API and it's been doing a wonderful job at supporting a massive collection of D3D11 Windows games running at great speeds under Wine+DXVK thanks to Vulkan. Recently it started adding Direct3D 10 support using a small wrapper. With today's DXVK 0.70, it's the initial release that includes this preliminary Direct3D 10 support.
This initial D3D10 support is good enough to run Crysis and a few other games so far. DXVK 0.70 also has support for Direct3D 11.1's ClearView method and extended double instructions. DXVK 0.70 also ships with a custom Winetricks verb for setting up the 32-bit and 64-bit DLLs for 64-bit Wine prefixes.
DXVK 0.70 download information and more is available from the GitHub project site.
5 Comments