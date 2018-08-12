For those weekend Linux gamers, DXVK 0.65 is available today as the newest feature update to this library for running Direct3D 11 games under Wine via Vulkan.
Most notable to DXVK 0.65 is the introduction of its per-game configuration files for handling quirks and other tunables. In the process, a number of environment variables have been dropped since they are redundant with having this new configuration system.
DXVK 0.65 also has some fixes to be better in compliant with the Vulkan specification, improves validation to prevent games from creating potentially invalid resource fixes, and has fixes for several specific games. Those game fixes include addressing problems with Dragon Age Inquisition, Monster Hunter World, and Yakuza 0.
More details on DXVK 0.65 are available via GitHub.
