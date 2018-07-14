Pairing nicely with Wine 3.12 or Wine-Staging 3.12 is now DXVK 0.62, the library for accelerating the Direct3D 11 API using Vulkan to allow for faster D3D11 Windows games running under Wine.
DXVK lead developer Philip Rebohle who continues near single-handedly developing this D3D11-over-Vulkan library released version 0.62 overnight. Performance improvements in DXVK 0.62 include the use of VK_KHR_image_format_list, which at least for the Intel ANV Vulkan driver should help performance, and also potential performance improvements in general via a larger device memory allocation size.
DXVK is also now reporting its own version as part of the heads-up display and there are some fixes in this release for Hitman Absolution and other games, including an issue of potentially incorrect full-screen resolutions in different games.
DXVK 0.62 can be downloaded from GitHub.
