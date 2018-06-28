DXVK 0.61 Released With Performance Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 28 June 2018 at 11:17 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
DXVK 0.61 is out today as the newest version of this Direct3D 11 over Vulkan translation layer to help with running Windows D3D11 games on Wine.

While DXVK has already been quite performant in comparison to the Wine's D3D11-to-OpenGL translation layer, with DXVK 0.61 there are even more performance enhancements. DXVK 0.61 sports small performance improvements for AMD GPUs, "significant" performance improvements for some NVIDIA GPUs, better GPU utilization in some games, and reduced performance overhead of the DXVK Heads-Up Display.

The NVIDIA performance work is via using the VK_KHR_DEDICATED_ALLOCATION extension with the NVIDIA driver that allows for DCC color compression and other optimizations. Depending upon the game and hardware there may be benefits of around 20% with GTA V, Witcher 3, and other games.

DXVK 0.61 also has bug fixes as outlined via the change-log on GitHub.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
Vulkan 1.1.78 Released With Various Issues Resolved
Vulkan 1.1.77 Released With Clarifications & Fixes
DXVK 0.54 Brings Better AMD Performance, Improved GPU Utilization
X-Plane Flight Simulator Is Making Progress On Vulkan Support
PPSSPP Adds Vulkan On Linux Support
DXVK 0.53 Released With Many Fixes
Popular News This Week
It Turns Out RISC-V Hardware So Far Isn't Entirely Open-Source
Systemd 239 Rolls Out With Portable Services, Merges Boot Loader Specification
Git 2.18 Released With Initial Version Of Its New Wire Protocol
PulseAudio 12.0 Released With Many Improvements
GTK+ 3.24 To Deliver Some New Features While Waiting For GTK4
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich Resigns