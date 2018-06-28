DXVK 0.61 is out today as the newest version of this Direct3D 11 over Vulkan translation layer to help with running Windows D3D11 games on Wine.
While DXVK has already been quite performant in comparison to the Wine's D3D11-to-OpenGL translation layer, with DXVK 0.61 there are even more performance enhancements. DXVK 0.61 sports small performance improvements for AMD GPUs, "significant" performance improvements for some NVIDIA GPUs, better GPU utilization in some games, and reduced performance overhead of the DXVK Heads-Up Display.
The NVIDIA performance work is via using the VK_KHR_DEDICATED_ALLOCATION extension with the NVIDIA driver that allows for DCC color compression and other optimizations. Depending upon the game and hardware there may be benefits of around 20% with GTA V, Witcher 3, and other games.
DXVK 0.61 also has bug fixes as outlined via the change-log on GitHub.
