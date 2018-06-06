DXVK 0.54 is available today as the latest version of this Direct3D-11-over-Vulkan translation layer to benefit Wine gamers looking to enjoy faster D3D11 gaming performance on Linux.
With DXVK 0.54 comes support for utilizing host-visible device-local memory with AMD graphics cards. This allows putting dynamic resources there that need fast access by the graphics processor. In turn this should improve the performance; at least for The Witcher 3 it ends up being about a 5% performance improvement for this change to the memory flags.
DXVK 0.54 also has better GPU utilization and lower rendering latency in cases where there are a low number of draw calls. There is also now support for Vsync with half the display's refresh rate and lower.
A number of bugs/regressions have been fixed too in DXVK 0.54 around invalid SPIR-V pixel shaders, shader issues in Pillars of Eternity II and Lost Sphear, a crash for Sleeping Dogs, eliminating redundant Vulkan calls, etc.
DXVK 0.54 can be downloaded from the project's GitHub.
2 Comments