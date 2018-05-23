DXVK 0.52 Brings More improvements For Direct3D 11 Over Vulkan
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 23 May 2018 at 04:08 PM EDT. 2 Comments
While VKD3D 1.0 is out today for Direct3D 12 mapped over Vulkan, the DXVK project for running Direct3D 11 over Vulkan is also out with a new release today.

Most prominent to the new DXVK 0.52 release is initial support for DXGI 1.2, the updated Microsoft DirectX Graphics Infrastructure that brings various updates for drivers. The initial DXGI 1.2 support in the process fixes at least Bioshock 2 Remastered as well as Frostpunk.

DXVK 0.52 also has fixes for Fallout 4 and addresses a potential performance issue when using MSAA multi-sample anti-aliasing.

The new DXVK 0.52 release for D3D11-on-Vulkan can be downloaded from GitHub.
