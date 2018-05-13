DXVK 0.51 is now available as the latest version of this library for running Direct3D 11 games under Wine via the Vulkan graphics API.
The DXVK 0.51 release most notable adds asynchronous pipeline compilation support for Vulkan drivers making use of VK_PIPELINE_CREATE_DISABLE_OPTIMIZATION_BIT. This is the feature for reducing stuttering for games on DXVK and as of this morning is now supported by the RADV driver. We'll see how long it will take until the NVIDIA Vulkan driver and others support this feature. For now though DXVK ships with this support disabled and requires using the DXVK_USE_PIPECOMPILER=1 environment variable as this feature can cause hangs for Prey and potentially other titles.
DXVK 0.51 also has fixes for Far Cry 5, Hitman (2016), Shadow Warrior 2, Dark Souls 3, Overwatch, and other games. The fixes range from correcting performance issues to shader bugs and incorrect vRAM reporting for 32-bit software.
DXVK 0.51 can be downloaded from GitHub.
