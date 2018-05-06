DXVK 0.50 Released With Better RADV Support, Other D3D11 Capabilities
DXVK 0.50 has been released this weekend as the latest version of the open-source project implementing Direct3D 11 over the cross-platform Vulkan graphics API primarily for the benefit of Wine/Linux gamers.

DXVK 0.50 presents support for non-native screen resolutions, D3D11 vertex fetch rates when the appropriate Vulkan extension is exposed, optimized render target clear operations, and a number of RADV driver focused optimizations. Additionally, for those using the NVIDIA proprietary driver, for games using 24-bit depth buffers there should also be improved performance.

More details on these latest DXVK 0.50 changes can be found via GitHub.
