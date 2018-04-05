DXVK 0.41 Released, Slightly More CPU Efficient & Offers A Heads-Up Display
DXVK 0.41 is now available as the library for Wine users to have Direct3D 11 implemented over Vulkan for generally allowing higher performance than Wine's own D3D11-over-OpenGL layer.

DXVK continues making great progress for getting D3D11 over Vulkan. DXVK 0.41 improvements include a slight reduction to the overall CPU overhead, better GPU saturation for deferred contexts, and a configurable HUD. There are also bug fixes to get better in spec with SPIR-V and fixes for the games World of Warships and Nier: Automata, among other fixes.

The DXVK HUD (Heads-Up Display) allows displaying performance information -- including FPS -- and other statistics, similar in nature to the Gallium3D HUD. The HUD can be enabled via the DXVK_HUD=1 environment variable. More details on the DXVK HUD via the program's README.

The latest release of DXVK can be downloaded from GitHub.
