DXVK 0.40 Brings Initial Direct3D 11.1 Bits, Other Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 25 March 2018 at 04:11 PM EDT. 12 Comments
The DXVK project that is implementing Direct3D 11 atop of Vulkan for the benefit of Wine gamers is out this weekend with a new release.

DXVK continues rapidly advancing in allowing more D3D11 games on Wine to run with better performance than Wine's stock D3D11-to-OpenGL translation layer. The latest release this Sunday is DXVK 0.40.

New features of DXVK 0.40 include initial support for some Direct3D 11.1 functionality, clipping and culling planes are now handled, and there's improved support for deferred contexts.

DXVK 0.40 also has improvements to reduce the overall CPU overhead, an on-disk pipeline cache was added, better GPU-CPU synchronization, and various other fixes.

DXVK 0.40 is intended for using with Wine-Staging 3.4 or newer. You can download it from GitHub.
