DXVK 0.31 Released With Tessellation Work, NVIDIA Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 8 March 2018 at 02:48 PM EST. 9 Comments
VULKAN --
The DXVK project that has been making significant progress the past several months in getting Direct3D accelerated via Vulkan for Wine gamers now has a new release available.

The mastermind behind DXVK, Philip Rebohle, tagged version 0.31 today as the latest release of this Direct3D11-over-Wine implementation geared for running D3D11 Windows games on Linux at high frame-rates.

With today's v0.31 release there is initial tessellation support working for the Unigine Heaven benchmark when running in D3D11 mode obviously. The rest of the recent DXVK improvements in this release include fixes for NVIDIA Vulkan Linux driver behavior.

DXVK can be fetched from GitHub.
9 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
With Vulkan 1.1 It's Technically Possible To Write A Pure Wayland Compositor
RADV Achieves Same-Day Conformance For Vulkan 1.1
NVIDIA Releases First Linux Drivers For Vulkan 1.1
DXVK v0.30 Released For Offering Better Direct3D 11 Over Vulkan Experience
Rostkatze: Vulkan Over Direct3D 12 With C++
AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Updated With Better Vega Support, VR Fixes
Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Enters Its Feature Freeze
A Look At The Many Features To X.Org Server 1.20
John Carmack Goes On Coding Retreat With OpenBSD
The Linux Kernel Prepares To Be Further Locked Down When Under UEFI Secure Boot
Checking Out Ubuntu 18.04's Minimal Desktop Install Option
Lumina Desktop 2.0 Is A Big Overhaul, Fully Leveraging QML