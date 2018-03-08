The DXVK project that has been making significant progress the past several months in getting Direct3D accelerated via Vulkan for Wine gamers now has a new release available.
The mastermind behind DXVK, Philip Rebohle, tagged version 0.31 today as the latest release of this Direct3D11-over-Wine implementation geared for running D3D11 Windows games on Linux at high frame-rates.
With today's v0.31 release there is initial tessellation support working for the Unigine Heaven benchmark when running in D3D11 mode obviously. The rest of the recent DXVK improvements in this release include fixes for NVIDIA Vulkan Linux driver behavior.
DXVK can be fetched from GitHub.
