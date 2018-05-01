DXUP: Taking Direct3D 10 To 11 For Running On Vulkan

While there is VK9 for getting Direct3D 9 implemented over Vulkan and then the very successful DXVK for running Direct3D 11 over Vulkan with a focus on Wine games and then also the less mature VKD3D for Direct3D 12 over Vulkan, there hasn't been a solution for those wanting Direct3D 10 accelerated by Vulkan. But an indirect solution is now in the works via DXUP.
DXUP is a Direct3D 10 to Direct3D 11 translation layer. In turn, this can allow Direct3D 10 games to then be accelerated by Vulkan using DXVK. We were tipped off about this new "DXUP" effort today by a Phoronix reader. Indie game developer Joshua Ashton is currently spearheading work on this latest D3D translation layer with Windows and Linux support.
While the library is still in the very early stages of development, it does appear to be far enough along that the "Just Cause 2" (JC2) game (a D3D10 title) does appear to be working.
1 Comment