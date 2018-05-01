DXUP: Taking Direct3D 10 To 11 For Running On Vulkan
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 1 May 2018 at 12:52 PM EDT. 1 Comment
VULKAN --
While there is VK9 for getting Direct3D 9 implemented over Vulkan and then the very successful DXVK for running Direct3D 11 over Vulkan with a focus on Wine games and then also the less mature VKD3D for Direct3D 12 over Vulkan, there hasn't been a solution for those wanting Direct3D 10 accelerated by Vulkan. But an indirect solution is now in the works via DXUP.

DXUP is a Direct3D 10 to Direct3D 11 translation layer. In turn, this can allow Direct3D 10 games to then be accelerated by Vulkan using DXVK. We were tipped off about this new "DXUP" effort today by a Phoronix reader. Indie game developer Joshua Ashton is currently spearheading work on this latest D3D translation layer with Windows and Linux support.

While the library is still in the very early stages of development, it does appear to be far enough along that the "Just Cause 2" (JC2) game (a D3D10 title) does appear to be working.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
GPUOpen On Reducing Vulkan Overhead With Volk, Possible 1~5% Savings
Vulkan 1.1.74 Released With Minor Fixes & Clarifications
The Forge Now Offers Full-Featured Vulkan Support On Linux
Vulkan 1.1.73 Released With Fixes
DXVK 0.42 Brings DXGI Gamma Control, HLSL Bits For Tessellation/Geometry Shaders
There Are Now More Than 2,000 Projects Referencing Vulkan On GitHub
Popular News This Week
The Once Very Promising Unvanquished Game Hasn't Seen A New Release In Two Years
GIMP 2.10 Released With A Ton Of Improvements
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS "Bionic Beaver" Official Images Now Available
The Linux Kernel Might Drop Memory Protection Extensions Support
The New Ubuntu 18.04 Server Installer Is Working Out Nicely
Learning More About Red Hat's Stratis Project To Offer Btrfs/ZFS-Like Functionality