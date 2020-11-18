DXGI Winsys Comes To Mesa For Better Performance Atop Direct3D 12
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 18 November 2020 at 06:29 AM EST. 2 Comments
More improvements are coming to Mesa 21.0 following last week's merging of the Direct3D 12 Gallium3D driver that is being used by Microsoft for supporting OpenGL/OpenCL-on-Direct3D 12.

Microsoft and Collabora continue maturing this Direct3D code path for offering generic OpenGL/OpenCL on top of Direct3D 12 drivers under Windows. This work has been a long time coming and next quarter's Mesa 21.0 will finally bear the fruits of this work. Outside of the Mesa source tree, Microsoft has already begun offering an OpenGL/OpenCL Compatibility Pack with this work for Windows 10 users.

The latest to report on today is a DXGI Winsys being merged into Mesa 21.0. This new winsys is important for performance reasons as now allows for zero-copy rendering to a D3D12 swapchain without the need for GPU copies.

Details within this pull request that was just merged into Mesa Git.
