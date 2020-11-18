DXGI Winsys Comes To Mesa For Better Performance Atop Direct3D 12

More improvements are coming to Mesa 21.0 following last week's merging of the Direct3D 12 Gallium3D driver that is being used by Microsoft for supporting OpenGL/OpenCL-on-Direct3D 12.
Microsoft and Collabora continue maturing this Direct3D code path for offering generic OpenGL/OpenCL on top of Direct3D 12 drivers under Windows. This work has been a long time coming and next quarter's Mesa 21.0 will finally bear the fruits of this work. Outside of the Mesa source tree, Microsoft has already begun offering an OpenGL/OpenCL Compatibility Pack with this work for Windows 10 users.
The latest to report on today is a DXGI Winsys being merged into Mesa 21.0. This new winsys is important for performance reasons as now allows for zero-copy rendering to a D3D12 swapchain without the need for GPU copies.
Details within this pull request that was just merged into Mesa Git.
2 Comments