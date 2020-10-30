Oracle Continues Building DTrace For Linux Atop BPF
Written by Michael Larabel in Oracle on 30 October 2020 at 06:01 AM EDT. 1 Comment
ORACLE --
More than a decade ago Linux users tended to be envious of Sun Microsystems' Solaris for ZFS and DTrace as the two most interesting technical selling points of the platform. In that time OpenZFS is now extremely vibrant for offering ZFS on BSD and Linux systems while DTrace is barely brought up these days. This tracing framework originally developed for Solaris was fantastic back in the day but over the years Linux has stepped up its game with various efforts. Now as we hit the end of 2020, Oracle engineers continue working on bringing better DTrace support to Linux.

In recent years Oracle has been working on DTrace for Linux with a focus on DTrace for Oracle Linux / its "Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel". Their kernel-side work has never been upstreamed and while they do have a GitHub repository its usage doesn't seem to be very prevalent outside of the Oracle ecosystem.

Oracle engineers have been building their DTrace Linux code off (e)BPF, which has been one of the technologies that moved developers past the era of dreaming about DTrace on Linux. There's also been LTTng, ftrace/ltrace/strace, and other tracing and debug efforts over the past decade to address the void when DTrace wasn't around on Linux.

Oracle engineer Kris Van Hees presented at this week's Open-Source Summit Europe on their DTrace efforts for Linux and making it full-featured while leveraging BPF.

This year the Oracle team hit version 2.0.0 of their DTrace code on Linux that is now BPF-powered and supports more features than their previous releases. Among the roadblocks they have encountered in their work has been the lack of BPF code sharing at the kernel level, no memory or string functions with BPF, no loops in BPF, and scalability issues.

In any case, for those interested in DTrace on Linux as we approach 2021, more details can be learned from this PDF slide deck from Open-Source Summit Europe 2020. The latest out-of-tree code for DTrace on Linux continues to be developed via GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
Oracle To Stick With Solaris "11.4" For Continuous Delivery SRU Releases
OpenJDK 15 Reaches GA With Garbage Collector Promotions, Tossing Out Solaris + SPARC
VirtualBox 6.1.14 Adds Linux 5.8 Kernel Support
Oracle Releases Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel "R5U4"
Oracle Linux 7 U9 Beta Bringing Updated Drivers, Wayland Tech Preview
Oracle Solaris 11.4 SRU24 Released With A Plethora Of Package Updates
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
It's Time To Admit It: The X.Org Server Is Abandonware
FreeBSD Can Now Be Built From Linux/macOS Hosts, Transition To Git Continues
The Linux Kernel Looks To Eventually Drop Support For WiMAX
Linux 5.10 ARM64 Has A "8~20x" Performance Optimization Forgotten About For Two Years
Sony Engineer Talks Up Using Flutter + Wayland For Their Embedded Interfaces
Linux 5.10 Is The Next LTS Kernel
Fedora 33 To Be Released Next Week
Intel Core i7 1165G7 Tiger Lake vs. AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U Linux Performance