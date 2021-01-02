DTPM "Avoid Burning Yourself" Framework Diverted From Linux 5.11
Yesterday I wrote about the DTPM framework being sent in for Linux 5.11 but ultimately Linus Torvalds has decided not to accept it out of the merge window.

As noted in the prior article, it was sent in a week past the Linux 5.11 merge window. The Dynamic Thermal Power Framework (DTPM) aims to be a higher-level thermal framework for cases like ensuring users don't burn themselves on hot devices and complying with legal requirements that case / exposed device temperatures do not exceed 45 degrees Celsius.

While that framework was in the works for months and pushed out as a late pull request for Linux 5.11 in hopes it would encourage more adoption of the code for the Linux 5.12 cycle, Linus Torvalds wasn't happy with such late code. After initially questioning the "very much a non-fix thing", he ultimately pulled in a revised merge request that lacked the DTPM framework addition.

The PM fixes that were pulled without DTPM include the new C-states table for Intel Snow Ridge processors and various other fixes. The DTPM framework itself will now have to wait until Linux 5.12 to go in through the next merge window.
