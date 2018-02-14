Initial support for High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) with the Intel DRM driver is being called for pulling into DRM-Next that in turn will land with Linux 4.17.
In November of last year is when we reported on a Google developer proposing HDCP patches for Intel's DRM Linux driver. In this case, DRM as in the Direct Rendering Manager but HDCP as in the controversial High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection. HDCP is the digital copy protection for DP/DVI/HDMI for preventing HDCP-encrypted content from being played on unauthorized devices.
This Intel driver code is based upon code that Google has already been using within Chrome OS. But before privacy-minded individuals get too freaked out, this is just one piece of the puzzle. These patches alone don't restrict any of the user's abilities and doesn't enforce any copy protection by itself. For those wanting to play HDCP-protected content, you also still need a supported video player in user-space.
The code exposes a new DRM property with OFF/DESIRED/ENABLED states for links and supports HDMI and DisplayPort interfaces. This implementation comes in at just under two thousand lines of kernel code. There's now the pull request and this functionality should now be all squared away for Linux 4.17.
Sean Paul of Google also followed up with a drm-misc-next pull request. In that separate batch of DRM changes for Linux 4.17, the notable addition to that pull is support for ARM Versatile panels and the VC4 DRM driver now exposes performance counters to user-space.
