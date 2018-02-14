HDCP Content Protection Support Called For Integration In DRM-Next / Linux 4.17
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 14 February 2018 at 05:37 AM EST. 8 Comments
HARDWARE --
Initial support for High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) with the Intel DRM driver is being called for pulling into DRM-Next that in turn will land with Linux 4.17.

In November of last year is when we reported on a Google developer proposing HDCP patches for Intel's DRM Linux driver. In this case, DRM as in the Direct Rendering Manager but HDCP as in the controversial High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection. HDCP is the digital copy protection for DP/DVI/HDMI for preventing HDCP-encrypted content from being played on unauthorized devices.

This Intel driver code is based upon code that Google has already been using within Chrome OS. But before privacy-minded individuals get too freaked out, this is just one piece of the puzzle. These patches alone don't restrict any of the user's abilities and doesn't enforce any copy protection by itself. For those wanting to play HDCP-protected content, you also still need a supported video player in user-space.

The code exposes a new DRM property with OFF/DESIRED/ENABLED states for links and supports HDMI and DisplayPort interfaces. This implementation comes in at just under two thousand lines of kernel code. There's now the pull request and this functionality should now be all squared away for Linux 4.17.

Sean Paul of Google also followed up with a drm-misc-next pull request. In that separate batch of DRM changes for Linux 4.17, the notable addition to that pull is support for ARM Versatile panels and the VC4 DRM driver now exposes performance counters to user-space.
8 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Airtop2 Inferno Offers i7-7700K + GeForce GTX 1080 While Being Fanless
Raspberry Pi VC4 Working On Polishing KMS Support, Continued VC5 Progress
EPYC vs. Xeon Gold In Nearly 200 Tests With Ubuntu On Linux 4.15
Remember The EOMA68 Computer Card Project? It Hopes To Ship This Year
GCC Lands s390 Compiler-Side Changes For Spectre V2
ARM's Spectre & Meltdown Mitigation Being Backported To Linux 4.15
Popular News
Valve Has Hired Another Open-Source Linux GPU Driver Developer
VLC 3.0 Released
Core i9 7980XE vs. Threadripper 1950X On Linux 4.15 With Ubuntu 18.04
GNOME Shell Gets macOS-Like Ability To Close Apps From The Alt-Tab Switcher
New Slimbook KDE Plasma Ultrabook Rolled Out
Raven Ridge Desktop APUs Come Out Tomorrow, The Likely Linux Requirements