In addition to this week bringing an AMDGPU pull request with new GPU support and initial Intel DG1 graphics card support as material for DRM-Next to in turn land with Linux 5.9 in the weeks ahead, there was also another DRM-Misc-Next pull with further material to these smaller drivers.
DRM-Misc-Next is where core DRM subsystem changes tend to be sent in from as well as for the channel for smaller Direct Rendering Manager driver changes like the various embedded display drivers. The latest DRM-Misc-Next pull brings:
- Amlogic frame-buffer compression support has been added to Meson and FourCC code.
- Support for larger cursors within the virtual KMS (VKMS) driver. Rather than just up to 64x64, the VKMS driver can now support cursors up to 512x215 if so desired.
- Fixed run-time power management within the STM DRM driver.
- Handling of multiple DispID extension blocks within monitor EDID data. An uncommon situation but apparently some hardware out there is using multiple DispID blocks.
- Many other minor fixes to the different small, mostly embedded, Direct Rendering Manager drivers.
More details on these less prominent DRM subsystem changes for Linux 5.9 via this pull request.
