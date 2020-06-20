The first batch of "drm-misc-next" changes have been sent in for DRM-Next that is targeting the Linux 5.9 merge window later this summer.
DRM-Misc-Next is where core DRM changes and material for the smaller DRM drivers (Panfrost, VMWgfx, Lima, MSM, OMAP, VC4, et al) queue up before hitting DRM-Next. With it being so soon after the Linux 5.8 material, this first drm-misc-next pull isn't too big. Among the changes with this pull request are:
- IOMMU support within the Sun4i Allwinner driver and using it for Sun8i (Allwinner A50) hardware.
- Video modes set via the kernel command line now have the DRM_MODE_TYPE_USERDEF flag set.
- Per-pixel alpha support to the Rockchip PX30 VOP driver code.
- Various fixes to the smaller DRM drivers.
The full list of changes to these smaller DRM drivers can be found via this pull request.
Add A Comment