The First Batch Of DRM-Misc-Next Changes For Linux 5.9 Sent In
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 20 June 2020 at 02:45 AM EDT. Add A Comment
X.ORG --
The first batch of "drm-misc-next" changes have been sent in for DRM-Next that is targeting the Linux 5.9 merge window later this summer.

DRM-Misc-Next is where core DRM changes and material for the smaller DRM drivers (Panfrost, VMWgfx, Lima, MSM, OMAP, VC4, et al) queue up before hitting DRM-Next. With it being so soon after the Linux 5.8 material, this first drm-misc-next pull isn't too big. Among the changes with this pull request are:

- IOMMU support within the Sun4i Allwinner driver and using it for Sun8i (Allwinner A50) hardware.

- Video modes set via the kernel command line now have the DRM_MODE_TYPE_USERDEF flag set.

- Per-pixel alpha support to the Rockchip PX30 VOP driver code.

- Various fixes to the smaller DRM drivers.

The full list of changes to these smaller DRM drivers can be found via this pull request.
