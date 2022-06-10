Panfrost's Initial Arm Mali Valhall Support Sent In To DRM-Next For Linux 5.20
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 10 June 2022 at 05:25 AM EDT.
With the Linux 5.19 merge window past, the initial batch of drm-misc-next feature changes targeting the Linux 5.20 kernel have been mailed in to DRM-Next for queuing until that next kernel merge window kicks off later in the summer.

Sent in on Wednesday by SUSE's Thomas Zimmermann were all of the drm-misc-next changes to collect so far for core DRM and the various smaller Direct Rendering Manager drivers. Most of the changes aren't too notable: there continue to be lots of bridge driver additions, random fixes to GMA500, and lots of random fixes to the other smaller drivers mostly within the Arm SoC space.

Arguably most notable with this week's drm-misc-next update is having the initial Panfrost DRM driver support for the 1st Gen Arm Mali "Valhall" graphics. Linux 5.20 paired with Mesa 22.2 in user-space will be enough to get OpenGL ES going on the Arm Mali G57.


The patch is focused on the Mali-G57 "Natt" while other first and second generation Valhall GPUs should be enabled with similar changes to what is currently queued. Testing was done with a MediaTek SoC. In user-space the bring-up is initially focused on OpenGL/GLES with Panfrost Gallium3D while the PanVK Vulkan shouldn't be far behind.

The full list of drm-misc-next changes for the week can be found via this mailing list post.
