An early batch of "drm-misc-next" changes has been sent to DRM-Next for queuing to ultimately land with the Linux 5.15 kernel.
Less than one week after the Linux 5.14 merge window closure, the initial batch of miscellaneous Direct Rendering Manager subsystem changes and work on the smaller DRM drivers has been sent in as a pull request to DRM-Next. There still is several weeks ahead where more changes will land of new material slated for 5.15, while some of the work included as part of this pull includes:
- Embedded DisplayPort (eDP) backlight handling for the Nouveau driver.
- DMA-BUF statistics are now exported to sysfs.
- HDMI codec support for the Raspberry Pi / Broadcom VC4 driver to replace its own codec.
- VC4 now makes use of interrupts for hot plugging.
- Support for the DP auxiliary bus.
- Support for the Raspberry Pi Pico was added to the recently merged Generic USB Display (GUD) driver.
- Various DMA-BUF buffer handling improvements, including more documentation and options to limit the DMA-BUF size and list limit.
- The Bochs DRM driver has been turned into a tiny GPU driver.
- Various TTM fixes, including various Intel driver memory management changes.
The full list of today's drm-misc-next material can be found on the dri-devel.
