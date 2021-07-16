Graphics Driver Changes Begin Queuing For Linux 5.15
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 16 July 2021 at 07:24 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
An early batch of "drm-misc-next" changes has been sent to DRM-Next for queuing to ultimately land with the Linux 5.15 kernel.

Less than one week after the Linux 5.14 merge window closure, the initial batch of miscellaneous Direct Rendering Manager subsystem changes and work on the smaller DRM drivers has been sent in as a pull request to DRM-Next. There still is several weeks ahead where more changes will land of new material slated for 5.15, while some of the work included as part of this pull includes:

- Embedded DisplayPort (eDP) backlight handling for the Nouveau driver.

- DMA-BUF statistics are now exported to sysfs.

- HDMI codec support for the Raspberry Pi / Broadcom VC4 driver to replace its own codec.

- VC4 now makes use of interrupts for hot plugging.

- Support for the DP auxiliary bus.

- Support for the Raspberry Pi Pico was added to the recently merged Generic USB Display (GUD) driver.

- Various DMA-BUF buffer handling improvements, including more documentation and options to limit the DMA-BUF size and list limit.

- The Bochs DRM driver has been turned into a tiny GPU driver.

- Various TTM fixes, including various Intel driver memory management changes.

The full list of today's drm-misc-next material can be found on the dri-devel.
Add A Comment
Related News
Amazon's DAMON Might Finally Be Ready For Upstreaming Into The Linux Kernel
Memory Folios Updated A 14th Time For Improving Linux Memory Management
Display Stream Compression Prepped For Qualcomm's MSM DRM Driver
"le9" Strives To Make Linux Very Usable On Systems With Small Amounts Of RAM
Memory Folios Being Sought For Linux 5.15
Process_Reap Syscall Proposed For Linux To More Quickly Reclaim Memory Under Pressure
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
"le9" Strives To Make Linux Very Usable On Systems With Small Amounts Of RAM
XWayland 21.1.2 Released With NVIDIA Hardware Acceleration Support
Linux 5.14 Can Create Secret Memory Areas With memfd_secret
Linux 5.14 Supports Some Exciting Features With RISC-V
USB Low Latency Audio Support Re-Submitted For Linux 5.14
Microsoft's Internal Linux Distribution "CBL-Mariner" Continues Maturing
Linux Mint 20.2 Released With Cinnamon 5.0 Desktop
FUTEX2 Spun Up A Fifth Time For This Linux Interface To Help Windows Games