The first batch for 2020 of DRM-Misc updates have been sent to DRM-Next of the smaller Direct Rendering Manager drivers and other core / user-space API changes to our favorite subsystem.The DRM-Misc-Next changes for this week's round isn't too notable given the recent holidays. But what this pull does have includes the likes of:- Frame-buffer damage support for the VirtIO DRM driver.- Suspend support for the Sun4i driver.- Allwinner A64 MIPI DSI support in Sun4i.- Run-time power management / suspend within the Arm Komeda driver.- DSI/PX30 support in the Rockchip driver.The complete list can be found here . Expect more DRM-Next changes to land this week with the cutoff quickly approaching of new DRM material looking to be included in the Linux 5.6 kernel.