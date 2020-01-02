The first batch for 2020 of DRM-Misc updates have been sent to DRM-Next of the smaller Direct Rendering Manager drivers and other core / user-space API changes to our favorite subsystem.
The DRM-Misc-Next changes for this week's round isn't too notable given the recent holidays. But what this pull does have includes the likes of:
- Frame-buffer damage support for the VirtIO DRM driver.
- Suspend support for the Sun4i driver.
- Allwinner A64 MIPI DSI support in Sun4i.
- Run-time power management / suspend within the Arm Komeda driver.
- DSI/PX30 support in the Rockchip driver.
The complete list can be found here. Expect more DRM-Next changes to land this week with the cutoff quickly approaching of new DRM material looking to be included in the Linux 5.6 kernel.
