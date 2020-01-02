More Improvements Queued For The Smaller DRM Drivers In Linux 5.6
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 2 January 2020 at 08:34 AM EST. Add A Comment
The first batch for 2020 of DRM-Misc updates have been sent to DRM-Next of the smaller Direct Rendering Manager drivers and other core / user-space API changes to our favorite subsystem.

The DRM-Misc-Next changes for this week's round isn't too notable given the recent holidays. But what this pull does have includes the likes of:

- Frame-buffer damage support for the VirtIO DRM driver.

- Suspend support for the Sun4i driver.

- Allwinner A64 MIPI DSI support in Sun4i.

- Run-time power management / suspend within the Arm Komeda driver.

- DSI/PX30 support in the Rockchip driver.

The complete list can be found here. Expect more DRM-Next changes to land this week with the cutoff quickly approaching of new DRM material looking to be included in the Linux 5.6 kernel.
