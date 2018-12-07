With time winding down before the release of Linux 4.20 and the opening of the Linux 4.21 merge window, a final drm-misc-next pull request was submitted this week for staging in DRM-Next ahead of the 4.21 kernel cycle.
In general there is already a lot of new features piling up for Linux 4.21 and this latest DRM-Misc-Next pull request has some more items worth mentioning. The highlights of this final 4.21 PR of feature updates to core DRM and the smaller Direct Rendering Manager drivers include:
- Allwinner H6 display engine support within the Sun4i driver.
- The V3D driver now has Texture Formatting Unit support.
- The VC4 driver most commonly known for its Raspberry Pi usage now allows scaling and YUV formats on cursor planes.
And there are various other small updates including for the "VKMS" virtual kernel mode-setting driver, TinyDRM, and the other small DRM drivers.
