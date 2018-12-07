A Final Batch Of DRM-Misc-Next Updates Before Linux 4.21
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 7 December 2018 at 12:05 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
With time winding down before the release of Linux 4.20 and the opening of the Linux 4.21 merge window, a final drm-misc-next pull request was submitted this week for staging in DRM-Next ahead of the 4.21 kernel cycle.

In general there is already a lot of new features piling up for Linux 4.21 and this latest DRM-Misc-Next pull request has some more items worth mentioning. The highlights of this final 4.21 PR of feature updates to core DRM and the smaller Direct Rendering Manager drivers include:

- Allwinner H6 display engine support within the Sun4i driver.

- The V3D driver now has Texture Formatting Unit support.

- The VC4 driver most commonly known for its Raspberry Pi usage now allows scaling and YUV formats on cursor planes.

And there are various other small updates including for the "VKMS" virtual kernel mode-setting driver, TinyDRM, and the other small DRM drivers.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Revised High Resolution Scroll Wheel Support For Logitech/Microsoft Mice On Linux
The Libre RISC-V Vulkan Accelerator Will Be Targeting 25 FPS @ 720p, 5~6 GFLOPs
ARM Posts New "Komeda" Linux DRM/KMS Display Driver
Western Digital To Open-Source The "SweRV" RISC-V Core In 2019
V3D Driver Fixes Glaring Performance Bug, VC4 Working Towards Proper GPU Reset
Proposed Energy Aware Scheduling For The Linux Kernel Revised A Tenth Time
Popular News This Week
Dropping Profanity In Kernel Code Comments: Linux Gets "Hugs"
NVIDIA Makes PhysX Open-Source
Some Users Have Been Hitting EXT4 File-System Corruption On Linux 4.19
To No Surprise, Intel's Discrete GPU Efforts Will Support Linux Gaming
The First Benchmarks Of The Intel-Powered ODROID-H2 $111 Board
Steam Linux Usage Hit 0.80% During November