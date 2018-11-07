With the Linux 4.20 merge window having ended this past weekend, the first big batch of new feature material to DRM-Next from the "DRM-Misc" area has been submitted for the follow-on Linux 4.21 cycle.
The DRM-Misc-Next pull request sent in this morning is on the large side as it's the first big feature pull for this area of the Direct Rendering Manager subsystem that touches the core DRM interfaces and smaller drivers. Highlights of this pull include:
- The DRM user-space API now has the synchronization object "syncobj" timeline support, which is useful to the Vulkan drivers.
- More atomic mode-setting helper work and other common code improvements.
- VGEM now supports creating a render node.
- DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (DP MST) atomic state clean-ups.
- Cleanups to the DRM leasing code.
- The DRM panel code now supports the Banana Pi Panel, CDTech panels, Samsung S6D16D0, and other display panels.
- More DRM drivers were converted to using the DRM atomic helpers.
- Other clean-ups and fixes.
The dozens of drm-misc-next patches so far for this next version of the Linux kernel can be found via this pull request.
