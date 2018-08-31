DRM-Misc Begins Preparing For The Linux 4.20~5.0 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 31 August 2018
Sean Paul of Google who herds the drm-misc-next code into DRM-Next sent the first pull request of new material targeting the next kernel cycle, Linux 4.20 but more likely to be known as Linux 5.0.

With just being not even one week past the Linux 4.19 merge window closure, the 4.20 material so far is quite light. Changes include:

- Adding a per-plane blend mode property to the user-space API.

- A driver for the TI SN65DSI86 MIPI DSI to eDP bridge chip.

- Support for the Rockchip PX30 in that ARM display driver. The Rockchip PX30 was announced earlier this year as a quad-core Cortex-A35 design with Mali-G32 GPU and supports MIPI DSI / parallel RGB / LVDS display outputs.

- The Allwinner Sun4i DRM display driver now supports the R40. The R40 SoC is another Allwinner quad-core Cortex-A7 design with a Mali400 GPU.

- The VKMS driver for virtual kernel mode-setting has initial GEM memory management support and other improvements following its initial merger into Linux 4.19.

More details via this pull request. Expect much more in the DRM scene prior to the Linux 4.20~5.0 merge window opening around mid-October.
