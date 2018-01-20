Intel Exploring Cgroups Support For DRM Driver Management
An Intel open-source driver developer has posted preliminary patches taking Cgroups v2 to DRM driver management.

Cgroups today can be used for restricting CPU and memory usage to a collection of processes (among other functionality), while soon it may be possible to use Cgroups for limiting the GPU. With the initial patches posted on Friday, the cgroups support is wired through with the Intel DRM driver for restricting the GPU priority. This Cgroups-style management could also be extended for limiting the amount of video memory accessible to the set of processes and other possible graphics processor restrictions.

Matthew Roper's initial Intel DRM patches for cgroups management can be found on intel-gfx. Wiring up this initial infrastructure with allowing limits on GPU priority came in less than one thousand lines of new kernel code. A test application for user-space is said to be on the way soon.
