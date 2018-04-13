Following the big DRM pull request that was honored last week, David Airlie decided to send in a pre-RC1 pull request of various outstanding bug fixes against these Direct Rendering Manager drivers.
While normally it's after RC1 when the bug fixes for DRM begin flowing in, a lot had already been accumulated and so their first "fixes" pull of the DRM drivers for 4.17 has now been sent over to Linus Torvalds. A lot of the fixes affect the AMDGPU DRM driver. The AMDGPU fixes include addressing the new Vega 12 support, an HDMI audio regression, DC display code fixes now that it's enabled on all supported GPUs, and various other fixes.
There are not any Intel DRM fixes yet and the only other DRM driver changes for this pull are for the smaller drivers. There are not any Nouveau changes either as sadly this open-source NVIDIA Linux driver didn't have any new feature work queued for landing in Linux 4.17.
The Linux 4.17 DRM feature material can be reviewed in this earlier article, which is particularly exciting on the Radeon front. The list of these latest DRM fixes can be viewed here.
