FreeSync Support Lands In Linux 4.21 With Other DRM Updates In Christmas Day Merge
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 26 December 2018 at 05:48 AM EST. 8 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds began honoring pull requests on Christmas for the in-development Linux 4.21 kernel. Among the initial pull requests were the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver updates that for this cycle most notably has the long-awaited FreeSync/Adaptive-Sync support.

This was a hearty DRM update for Linux 4.21 with a lot of great material included. As a reminder, new on the DRM table for Linux 4.21 are:

- The AMDGPU FreeSync/Adaptive-Sync bits now that the developers worked out the core DRM properties around variable rate refresh. The Mesa/user-space side FreeSync support should be merged shortly.

- Also on the AMDGPU side is Adaptive Backlight Management (ABM) for Display Core, GPU reset support for Sea Islands / Volcanic Islands / SOC15 hardware, AMDKFD compute support for Vega 12 and Polaris 12, DCC scanout for Vega/GFX9, more xGMI work for Vega 20, GPU reset improvements, DC trace support, PowerPlay updates, and DMA-BUF support for AMDKFD.

- The Intel DRM driver has continued Gen11 Icelake fixes and new support such as around the DSI video mode enablement. There are also various other fixes and improvements.

- The Nouveau open-source NVIDIA driver has initial Turing display support. On the Tegra side is also HDMI audio for their newer SoCs.

- MSM DRM has initial Adreno A2xx series support.

- EDID support for VirtIO-GPU.

- The VMware VMWGFX driver has page-flipping support with damage tracking.

- TTM memory management now supports simultaneous submissions to multiple engines.

- Texture Formatting Unit support for Broadcom V3D.

- Render node support for vGEM.

And a variety of other smaller changes as outlined in this merge. Linux 4.21 DRM benchmarks coming in soon.
8 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
EXT4 Seeing Various Fixes For Linux 4.21
ARM's big.LITTLE Energy Aware Scheduling Support Has Been Sent In For Linux 4.21
Linux 4.20 Kernel Released To End The Year On A High Note
Networking In The Next Kernel Yields AQtion USB Driver, Retpoline Overhead Reduction
Power Management Changes Prepped For Linux 4.21 With New Qualcomm CPUFreq Driver
Another Year Closer, Linux 4.21 Getting More Preparations For Y2038 Problem
Popular News This Week
Debian's Anti-Harassment Team Is Removing A Package Over Its Name
The Most Notable New Features Of The Linux 4.20 Kernel
Quake 2 Gets A Vulkan Renderer 21 Years After Release
MIPS Processor ISA To Be Open-Sourced In 2019
ReactOS 0.4.11 Release Candidate Available For Testing The "Open-Source Windows"
Linux 4.21 Is Going To Be A Big Release To Jump-Start The New Year