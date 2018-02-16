As a sign that DRI3 v1.1 is hopefully ready to go, Louis-Francis Ratté-Boulianne of Collabora on Friday sent out his latest set of patches adding modifiers and multi-plane support to the Direct Rendering Infrastructure.
DRI3 v1.1 has been a long, ongoing project for this first major addition to the DRI3 infrastructure. Namely there is support for explicit format modifiers and pixmaps backed by multi-planar buffers. Collabora has also already been working on some experimental DRI3 v1.2 patches for DMA fences, which originally was part of the v1.1 patches, but then pushed back to their own series.
The X.Org Server patches today re-enable multiplane modifiers / Intel CCS, no longer hard-code the GBM surface format, and don't conflict with the new DRM properties helper.
The sixth release of these patches can be found here. There is also the updated Mesa patches for multi-plane buffers/modifiers to the Vulkan WSI, support for multi-plane buffers and modifiers on Wayland, support for DRI3 v1.1 in the Vulkan X11 WSI, and support for DRI3 v1.1 for X11 EGL/GLX.
Hopefully this work is about ready to go so it can land along with the other recent xserver additions and hopefully seeing the X.Org Server 1.20 release before not too much longer.
