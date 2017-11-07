Collabora's Louis-Francis Ratté-Boulianne has sent out the latest patches for the X.Org Server and related components for wiring up Direct Rendering Infrastructure 3 (DRI3) v1.1 as well as the newer v1.2 work too.
As a reminder about DRI3 v1.1 that has been in the works by Collabora for the past several months, it's motivated by introducing modifiers and multi-plane support, namely to help out in the ARM/embedded space. More details in the older articles.
Louis-Francis sent out the 14 v3 patches on Monday for the dri3proto, X.Org Server, and presentproto bits. This third revision has a few fixes and minor improvements.
He also sent out the latest patches for the DRI3 v1.2 bits. DRI3 v1.2 is about introducing support for DMA fences. This DMA fences work was originally part of "DRI3 v1.1" but now is punted off as "DRI3 v1.2." The DMA synchronization fences are wired through in these patches to allow GLAMOR/xf86-video-modesetting to support DMA fences for rendering synchronization if EGL_KHR_wait_sync and EGL_ANDROID_native_fence_sync are supported by the system.
There is also the Mesa side for DRI3 v1.1 and then the DMA fences. These Mesa patches complete the DRI3 v1.1/1.2 support for multiple planes and buffer modifiers within the Intel i965 OpenGL and ANV Vulkan drivers while the other Mesa drivers do not yet have patches.
At least DRI3 v1.1 is expected for X.Org Server 1.20 along with other new features like atomic support for xf86-video-modesetting, RandR leases for the SteamVR HMD work, potentially server-side GLVND from NVIDIA, DeepColor support for HDR displays, and potentially EGLStreams for XWayland. X.Org Server 1.20 is expected early next year pending no further delays.
