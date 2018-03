Of the many features coming to X.Org Server 1.20 there is now Direct Rendering Infrastructure 3 (DRI3) versions 1.1 and 1.2. Mesa has now received its patches for making use of the new functionality.Landing in Mesa 18.1-devel Git yesterday was DRI3 v1.2 support within the Vulkan WSI (Windowing System Integration) code used by both RADV and ANV for supporting multiple planes and buffer modifiers.Within the EGL/X11 update was also support for DRI3 v1.1 for allowing pixmaps to be backed by multi-planar buffers.Those patches and the related code by Collabora amount to a few hundred lines of new code in Mesa. Obviously you need to be making use of X.Org Server 1.20+ and the other necessary X updates for supporting the updated DRI3 support. X.Org Server 1.20 should be released as stable within the next few weeks. Mesa 18.1 will be released around late May or June.