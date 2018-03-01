Debian Project Leader Elections 2018 Has One Candidate

It looks like current Debian Project Leader Chris Lamb will be serving another term.
The nomination period for the Debian Project Leader 2018 elections is now over and Chris Lamb is the only one nominated this year after having nominated himself this weekend. The campaign period is now active through the end of the month while the DPL voting will take place for the first two weeks of April.
Per the mailing list, he's running unopposed this year for continuing his reign as the Debian Project Leader. This isn't entirely uncommon as Mehdi Dogguy became DPL in 2016 when initially running without any opponents too.
Lamb's platform for DPL when he ran last year to become the DPL can be found on the Debian Wiki.
