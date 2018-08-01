DOSBox 0.74-2 Released With Better Wine Compatibility, Linux OpenGL Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 9 September 2018 at 11:32 AM EDT. 6 Comments
WINE --
DOSBox, the DOS emulator used by Wine and also can be run directly on Linux / macOS / Windows / BSD systems, released version 0.74-2 at the end of August with some Wine compatibility improvements.

DOSBox 0.74-2 is another maintenance release while DOSBox 0.75 will be coming soon with game fixes and other improvements. But for DOSBox 0.74-2 it's also notable for having the latest patches from the Wine project for improving compatibility, with Wine relying upon DOSBox for Virtual 8086 Mode and other DOS functionality.

On the Wine side, there are patches to allow DOSBox to work better including support for WINE-style name-mangling and allowing Z:\ to be pointed to an alternative drive.

DOSBox 0.74-2 also has improved numlock/capslock support for Linux and macOS, full-screen handling improvements on Linux/Mac, improvements for reducing audio stuttering with OpenGL output on Linux, the 64-bit re-compiler by DOSBox now works on macOS and Linux, and a few dozen other fixes and improvements.

Those wanting DOSBox 0.74-2 for running vintage DOS applications or games on your favorite operating system, this newest release is available from DOSBox.com.
6 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
Wine-Staging 3.15 Adds In New Patches Around Media Foundation Platform
Wine 3.15 Brings HID Device Support For Raw Input, DPI Scaling On Android
wineSHOCK: The Automated Direct3D Game Benchmarks On Wine
Wine Staging 3.14 Released With Nearly 900 Patches In Total
Wine 3.14 Adds DXTn Texture Decompression, Other Improvements
CodeWeavers Joins The Khronos Group Along With IKEA
Popular News This Week
The Controversial Speck Encryption Code Will Indeed Be Dropped From The Linux Kernel
10 Reasons Linux Gamers Might Want To Pass On The NVIDIA RTX 20 Series
KaOS 2018.08 Released As One Of The Great KDE Linux Distributions
Intel MPX Support Will Be Removed From Linux - Memory Protection Extensions Appear Dead
ExtFUSE: Making FUSE File-Systems Faster With eBPF
Radeon Vega 20 Will Have XGMI - Linux Patches Posted For This High-Speed Interface