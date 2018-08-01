DOSBox, the DOS emulator used by Wine and also can be run directly on Linux / macOS / Windows / BSD systems, released version 0.74-2 at the end of August with some Wine compatibility improvements.
DOSBox 0.74-2 is another maintenance release while DOSBox 0.75 will be coming soon with game fixes and other improvements. But for DOSBox 0.74-2 it's also notable for having the latest patches from the Wine project for improving compatibility, with Wine relying upon DOSBox for Virtual 8086 Mode and other DOS functionality.
On the Wine side, there are patches to allow DOSBox to work better including support for WINE-style name-mangling and allowing Z:\ to be pointed to an alternative drive.
DOSBox 0.74-2 also has improved numlock/capslock support for Linux and macOS, full-screen handling improvements on Linux/Mac, improvements for reducing audio stuttering with OpenGL output on Linux, the 64-bit re-compiler by DOSBox now works on macOS and Linux, and a few dozen other fixes and improvements.
Those wanting DOSBox 0.74-2 for running vintage DOS applications or games on your favorite operating system, this newest release is available from DOSBox.com.
