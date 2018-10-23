Google Developing "DM-BOW" For Using Drive's Free Space For Data Snapshots
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 23 October 2018 at 09:15 PM EDT. 1 Comment
GOOGLE --
Google engineers are developing the DM-BOW device mapper driver with plans to use the code on Android devices to provide a restoration path should a system upgrade fail.

The Device Mapper BOW driver in this context is short for "Backup On Write." With the EXT4 file-system commonly used by Android devices not offering native snapshot abilities for backup/restoration, DM-BOW sits underneath to provide snapshots and restore support.

The DM-BOW driver can track the drive's free space and then use the drive's free space for backing up any data being overwritten. If a problem occurs, the file-system can then be unmounted and through a user-space utility it can restore the data preserved in the drive's free space.

When dealing with data not necessary for backups, the DM-BOW driver has a pass-through mode where the data isn't copied.

A working prototype of this new Linux kernel driver was posted today on the kernel mailing list. At this stage it's under a "request for comments" flag and thus not being called for inclusion into the mainline kernel until the code has matured. It will be interesting to see how quickly Google rolls this out with future Android updates.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Google News
Chrome 70 Now Officially Available With AV1 Video Decode, Opus In MP4 & Much More
Google Still Doesn't Trust Linux GPU Drivers Enough To Enable Chrome Video Acceleration
Google Open-Sources "GraphicsFuzz" For Helping To Spot GPU Driver Bugs
Chrome 70 In Beta With TLS 1.3, Opus Support In MP4 & AV1 Decode
Chrome 70 Retrying For AV1 Decoding, Full Support For TLS 1.3 & Priority Hints
Google Announces The Tink Crypto Library
Popular News This Week
ODROID Rolling Out New Intel-Powered Single Board Computer After Trying With Ryzen
AMD FreeSync 2 HDR Coming To The Linux Kernel In 2019
Fedora 29 Is Blocked From Release Due To 11 Open Bugs
Ubuntu 18.10 Set For Release Today With Some Nice Improvements
A Look At The Many Features On The Table For The Upcoming Linux 4.20~5.0 Kernel
Systemd Adds Feature To Fallback Automatically To Older Kernels On Failure