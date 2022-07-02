Linux 5.20 Looks To Be Primed For Usable DG2/Alchemist Desktop Graphics & ATS-M Support

Small BAR support has now landed, which allows us to add the PCI IDs that correspond to add-in card designs of DG2 and ATS-M. There's also one additional MB-down PCI ID that recently appeared (0x5698) so we add it too.



Intel Arc Graphics

This patch has been queued for drm-intel-gt-next, which in turn in the next week or two should be sent to the DRM-Next tree for then debuting with the Linux 5.20 kernel later this year... The Linux 5.20 merge window will open later this month while the Linux 5.20 stable release won't be out until the end of September. Unfortunately, Ubuntu 22.10 is more likely to ship with Linux 5.19 than 5.20 due to that timing, but at least Fedora Workstation sees new kernel releases, Arch Linux keeps on rolling, etc. We'll see if/what sort of extra packaging options (DKMS modules, any PPAs, etc) Intel may provide as well for Arc Graphics desktop graphics card customers for Linux when these products launch later this year for easing the Linux driver support stack for those on older kernels. But now with these PCI IDs added, Linux 5.20 will be the base upstream kernel that has these add-in card IDs and ATS-M in place. Mesa 22.2 or possibly the current stable 22.1 will be around the sweet spot on the OpenGL/Vulkan driver side. But as with all new graphics processors, generally sticking to the newest kernel and Mesa as possible will yield the best features and performance.