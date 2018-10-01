Dbus-Broker Is Still A Faster User-Space-Based D-Bus

With BUS1 still appearing out in the distant for the mainline Linux kernel as an in-kernel IPC mechanism, dbus-broker is the year-and-a-half long effort so far at making a faster D-Bus compliant implementation in user-space.
D-Bus Broker has continued advancing with a focus on speed while retaining compatibility with the long-standing D-Bus interfaces. With the upcoming Fedora 29 release, the D-Bus Message Broker may become the default implementation -- it met the code completion deadline with the necessary changes made, but some of the work is currently only in Fedora Rawhide and not the branched F29 packages. So hopefully Fedora 29 will be the first major Linux distribution defaulting to dbus-broker or it might end up becoming Fedora 30.
Tom Gundersen and David Herrmann, longtime systemd developers and who are also involved with BUS1 and Dbus-Broker, spoke at this weekend's All Systems Go conference about this D-Bus implementation. That is also in addition to the new "nettools" networking libraries they have also been developing and showed off at the conference as well.
Those interested in learning more about D-Bus Broker can see the ASG2018 conference video. There is also the PDF slide deck going over the highlights and performance advantages.
