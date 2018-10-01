DAV1D: A New AV1 Video Decoder From The VideoLAN Developers

The VideoLAN/VLC developers in conjunction with the FFmpeg crew while being sponsored by the Alliance of Open Media have announced a new AV1 video decoder.
This new AV1 video decoder is dubbed "Dav1d" and is written in C while designed to be lightweight, as performant as possible, cross-platform, correctly threaded, and open-source. Dav1d already supports all major operating systems as well as most prominent CPU architectures and is BSD licensed.
The code for this new CPU-based AV1 video decoder can be found on VideoLAN.org. Their internal performance is good so far for not having much hand-tuned Assembly code yet. More details via this blog post by VideoLAN president Jean-Baptiste Kempf.
15 Comments