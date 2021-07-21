DAMON-Powered Proactive Reclamation Revised For Linux Memory Savings
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 21 July 2021 at 05:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Amazon's DAMON is looking like it might be near for mainlining into the Linux kernel for this "Data Access Monitor". One of the follow-up patches that builds off DAMON that is also being pursued by Amazon engineers for proactive reclamation of memory pages.

Sent out on Tuesday was the third take on this DAMON-based proactive reclamation in a lightweight manner that is suitable for use within production environments. DAMON is used for efficiently figuring out cold pages on the system to reclaim.

With this newest set of 15 patches, the DAMON-based proactive reclamation support has been re-based against the latest upstream memory management kernel tree, there is now support for a time quota to limit the amount of time trying to reclaim cold pages, and improved handling around reclamation restarts.

As for the overall performance impact and benefit from using this proactive reclamation technique, the patches note, "In short, DAMON_RECLAIM on v5.13 Linux kernel with ZRAM swap device and 50ms/s time quota achieves 40.34% memory saving with only 3.38% runtime overhead. For this, DAMON_RECLAIM consumes only 5.16% of single CPU time. Among the CPU consumption, only up to about 1.448% of single CPU time is expected to be used for the access pattern monitoring."

More details on this latest work around the "DAMON_RECLAIM" functionality via the kernel mailing list.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.14-rc2 Released & It's Much Bigger Than Usual
Graphics Driver Changes Begin Queuing For Linux 5.15
Amazon's DAMON Might Finally Be Ready For Upstreaming Into The Linux Kernel
Memory Folios Updated A 14th Time For Improving Linux Memory Management
Display Stream Compression Prepped For Qualcomm's MSM DRM Driver
"le9" Strives To Make Linux Very Usable On Systems With Small Amounts Of RAM
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
"le9" Strives To Make Linux Very Usable On Systems With Small Amounts Of RAM
Canonical Has Been Weathering The Pandemic Well: Turned A Profit, Back Above 500 Employees
Linus Torvalds Calls On Paragon To Send In The New NTFS Driver
Valve Announces Steam Deck As Portable SteamOS + AMD Powered Portable PC
ASRock Rack Has One Of The Best, Most Open-Source Firmware x86 Server Motherboards
More Than Five Years In The Making: Creating A New Linux Random Number Generator
Firefox 90 Released With FTP Support Removed, Better WebRender Software Performance
Intel Reported To Be Looking At Acquiring GlobalFoundries