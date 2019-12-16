D9VK Merged Into Upstream DXVK
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 16 December 2019 at 06:36 AM EST. 4 Comments
D9VK, the frog-themed Direct3D 9 over Vulkan translation layer originally based on DXVK, has now been merged into the upstream DXVK Direct3D 10/11 over Vulkan layer. In other words, a single project is now providing support from Direct3D 9 through Direct3D 11 for Vulkan acceleration in speeding up the Windows gaming on Linux experience.

Overnight this merge request was honored for pulling in the Direct3D 9 support into DXVK. Lead D9VK developer Joshua Ashton summed it up as, "The reason being is D9VK is usable and mostly feature complete now, even having some additional features not exposed by other implementations, and it would be nice to have all our D3D implementations in one place/project!"

D9VK is still planning to implement some lingering features around some fixed-function support, software cursors, custom border colors, depth bias fixes, and other bits. But all of that will happen now with D9VK within DXVK.

This comes following this weekend's release of D9VK 0.40 that ironed out some remaining features and performance items.

While DXVK may be entering somewhat of a "maintenance mode" according to lead developer Philip Rebohle, getting D9VK back into DXVK was one of the features he was interested in still seeing happen.
